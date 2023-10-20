Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Methanex by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

