Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Boston Properties (BXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP):
- 10/18/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $68.00.
- 10/5/2023 – Boston Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – Boston Properties is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – Boston Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/26/2023 – Boston Properties is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/19/2023 – Boston Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/14/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2023 – Boston Properties is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2023 – Boston Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/25/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Boston Properties stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 224,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
