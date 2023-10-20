Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cognex (CGNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2023 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Cognex is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Cognex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Cognex is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Cognex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Cognex is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

