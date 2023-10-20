Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $24.67

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

