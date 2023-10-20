Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) recently:

10/18/2023 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2023 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $485.00 to $435.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2023 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

NOC traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.37. 228,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,262. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.17.

Get Northrop Grumman Co alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.