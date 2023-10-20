Analyzing Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Free Report) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Line Protection Group and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International -117.65% -122.43% -64.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Line Protection Group and BIO-key International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -4.06 BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.33 -$11.91 million ($1.13) -0.22

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Blue Line Protection Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIO-key International. Blue Line Protection Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.7% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Line Protection Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blue Line Protection Group beats BIO-key International on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armed transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency. The company was formerly known as The Engraving Masters, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

