Analyzing Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) and Nitori (OTC:NCLTY)

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) and Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nitori pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Nitori’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing 6.19% 4.41% 2.75% Nitori N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $10.16 billion 0.74 $634.13 million $1.18 10.92 Nitori $7.02 billion 1.68 $703.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Nitori’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nitori has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dai Nippon Printing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitori has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dai Nippon Printing and Nitori, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A Nitori 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats Nitori on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents. This segment also offers dye-sublimation thermal transfer materials; and thermal resin-type transfer printing media, as well as engages in the ID photo booth business; entertainment and amuse photo solutions; e-books sales and distribution; book sales; and library management. Its Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging materials for products, such as foods, beverages, snacks, household items and medical supplies, cups, plastic bottles, laminated tubes, molded plastic containers, aseptic filling systems; interior and exterior materials for homes, stores, offices, vehicles, home appliances, and furniture; molded plastic parts for automobiles and metallic veneers; lithium-ion battery components; photovoltaic module components; transporting electronic component materials; and multifunctional insulation boxes. The company's Electronics segment offers optical films for displays; projection screens; metal masks; photomasks for making liquid crystal displays, touch panel components, and semiconductor products; lead frames; LSI design; hard disk suspensions; electronic modules; and micro electro mechanical systems. Its Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated, coffee, tea, fruit juice, functional, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages, etc. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

