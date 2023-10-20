Analyzing Franklin Wireless (FKWL) & Its Competitors

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Franklin Wireless to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million -$2.86 million -11.88 Franklin Wireless Competitors $656.34 million $6.38 million -3.37

Franklin Wireless’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33% Franklin Wireless Competitors -9.69% 25.60% -3.15%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ competitors have a beta of 3.62, meaning that their average share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Franklin Wireless and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 257 666 1241 42 2.48

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Franklin Wireless’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Franklin Wireless competitors beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

