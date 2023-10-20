Analyzing Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) & Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Getty Images -15.42% 4.11% 1.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Getty Images $926.24 million 2.02 -$77.55 million ($0.57) -8.25

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Getty Images’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Getty Images.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Patient Portal Technologies and Getty Images, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Images 0 4 5 0 2.56

Getty Images has a consensus target price of $6.24, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%.

Volatility & Risk

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Images beats Patient Portal Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

