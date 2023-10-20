Analyzing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 3 0 2.75 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

81.1% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $446.58 million 3.85 $106.51 million $1.33 15.29 Banco Bradesco $103.05 billion 0.26 $4.06 billion $0.25 10.20

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 15.31% 5.50% 0.73% Banco Bradesco 7.80% 9.53% 0.83%

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.