ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 6,242 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $360,662.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,242,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,063 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $761,703.53.

On Friday, October 13th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,937 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $687,332.46.

On Monday, September 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 8,425 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $519,317.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,242 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $1,020,160.02.

On Monday, August 28th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 25,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,500.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,705,473.50.

On Friday, July 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $604,440.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $65.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Further Reading

