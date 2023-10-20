ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) & Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A Shimano 19.49% 16.26% 14.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ANTA Sports Products and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA Sports Products 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shimano 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Shimano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A $14.92 19.69 Shimano $4.76 billion 2.58 $986.98 million $0.99 13.72

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than ANTA Sports Products. Shimano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANTA Sports Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ANTA Sports Products pays an annual dividend of $5.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ANTA Sports Products pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimano pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ANTA Sports Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ANTA Sports Products beats Shimano on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

