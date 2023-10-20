Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in AON were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $319.08 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $270.37 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.