Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APLE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

