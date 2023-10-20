Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 110.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.85 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

