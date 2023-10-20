Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.75. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.