Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after purchasing an additional 366,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

