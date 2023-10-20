Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.