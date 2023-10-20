AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1,070.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

