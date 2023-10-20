Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

ADM opened at $73.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

