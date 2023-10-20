Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $286.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.86 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.06. The firm has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.