Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 18,691 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,958 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FCX opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

