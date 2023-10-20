Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

NYSE PNC opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

