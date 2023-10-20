Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $482.37 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.88 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

