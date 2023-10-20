Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.63 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $314,842,000,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $238.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $199.01 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

