Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Eaton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $199.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $134.81 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

