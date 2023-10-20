Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $21,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $257.48 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $217.70 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.30 and its 200 day moving average is $261.84. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

