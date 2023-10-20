Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

