Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 13,403 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %

FISV opened at $113.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

