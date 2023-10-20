Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,064 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $258.50 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $254.87 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.