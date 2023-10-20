Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,159 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $721,085,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.22 and its 200 day moving average is $327.52. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $270.37 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

