Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 6,713 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

