Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 757 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $244.00 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $149.64 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

