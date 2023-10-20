Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 7,585 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 124,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.93.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

