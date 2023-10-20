Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

