Arizona State Retirement System Takes $13.44 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG opened at $231.03 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $237.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

