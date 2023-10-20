ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Increased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,716 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,218,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

