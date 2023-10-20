ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

