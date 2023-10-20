Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after buying an additional 587,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 488.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after buying an additional 330,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after buying an additional 284,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.