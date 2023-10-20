Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.60 Per Share

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Asia Dragon’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Asia Dragon Stock Performance
Shares of DGN opened at GBX 341.55 ($4.17) on Friday. Asia Dragon has a one year low of GBX 337.50 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 457 ($5.58). The company has a market cap of £386.26 million, a PE ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.19.
About Asia Dragon
