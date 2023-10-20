Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.60 Per Share

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Asia Dragon’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Asia Dragon Stock Performance

Shares of DGN opened at GBX 341.55 ($4.17) on Friday. Asia Dragon has a one year low of GBX 337.50 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 457 ($5.58). The company has a market cap of £386.26 million, a PE ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.19.

Get Asia Dragon alerts:

About Asia Dragon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.