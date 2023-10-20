ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.53

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.5337 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

ASML has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $587.73 on Friday. ASML has a 52 week low of $428.78 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $231.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.47.

Institutional Trading of ASML

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

