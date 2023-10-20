Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Associated Banc Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $15.42. 923,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,670. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after acquiring an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

