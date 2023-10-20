Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Buys 999 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,523. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

