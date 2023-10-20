Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 484,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $151.18. 141,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,180. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.77 and a 52 week high of $167.62.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
