Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 484,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $151.18. 141,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,180. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.77 and a 52 week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.