Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.92. 182,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.34. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.43 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

