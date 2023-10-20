Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Purchases 966 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 949,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

