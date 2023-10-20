Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,792,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,934,000 after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 840,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 619.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 643,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 554,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,527. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

