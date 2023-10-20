Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,050. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

