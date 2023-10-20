AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £119.14 ($145.52).

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £135 ($164.90) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of LON AZN opened at £104.14 ($127.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,237.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £112.20. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,594 ($117.19) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($151.36).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 71.80 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,253.09%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

