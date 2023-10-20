ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

ATI stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.28. ATI has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

